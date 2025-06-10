Vikings sign TE Giovanni Ricci

The Vikings shuffled their roster ahead of Tuesday’s start to their mandatory minicamp.

The team announced the signing of tight end Giovanni Ricci. Linebacker Matt Harmon was waived in a corresponding move.

Ricci signed with the Panthers after going undrafted in 2020 and made his regular season debut the next year. He had nine catches for 102 yards in 36 games for the team over the next three seasons and he was also credited with 19 tackles while playing on special teams.

Ricci spent time with the Browns and Patriots last year, but did not appear in any games.

T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, sixth-round pick Gavin Bartholomew, Ben Yurosek, and Bryson Nesbit are the other tight ends in Minnesota.