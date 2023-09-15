 Skip navigation
Vikings take 7-3 lead on Eagles in error-filled game

  
Published September 14, 2023 09:09 PM

The Eagles and Vikings have combined for three turnovers and a missed field goal in a little more than a quarter. It has not been pretty.

The Eagles had to settle for a chip-shot Jake Elliott field goal after stalling on the Vikings’ 6 on their first drive. The score was set up by DeVonta Smith’s 54-yard reception on an underthrown pass. On their next 22 plays, the Eagles gained 54 yards.

They punted, threw an interception and missed a 55-yard field goal on their next three drives after taking the 3-0 lead.

The Vikings now lead 7-3, using the field position after the missed field goal to go 55 yards in nine plays. T.J. Hockenson scored on a 5-yard pass from Kirk Cousins, who is 8-of-10 for 71 yards.

Brandon Powell and Alexander Mattison have lost fumbles for the Vikings.