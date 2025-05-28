Von Miller plans on playing in 2025

The Bills cut edge rusher Von Miller on March 9, and he has remained a free agent since.

Miller, though, said he plans to play in 2025.

He doesn’t yet know where that will be, but Miller knows it won’t be back in Denver.

“I haven’t heard anything,” Miller said when asked if the Broncos have reached out, via video from Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. “But, I mean, really, if you look at it, this year, it really doesn’t make sense. They’ve got two really, really good rushers that are best in the league [caliber]. With Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto, they are incredible rushers -- and the guys underneath them, they come in and produce sacks, too. And they play special teams.

“I’m not playing special teams. That decision kind of makes itself, I think at 36 years old, I can say that I probably won’t be doing that. But yeah, this year, probably not [a reunion with the Broncos], but the year after that -- next year -- we’ll see what happens.”

The Bills saved $8.4 million in salary cap space by cutting Miller, who signed a six-year, $120 million deal before the 2022 season. In three seasons, Miller played 36 of a possible 50 games and totaled 14 sacks, 41 tackles and 23 quarterback hits.

Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowler and a two-time Super Bowl champion.