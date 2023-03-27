When arrested for DUI, Todd Downing admitted to having “victory beer”

In November, former Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for DUI after a Thursday night win at Green Bay. The video of the arrest has been released.

In the video obtained by TMZ.com , Downing continuously slurs his speech during interactions with the police officer, who first spotted Downing driving at a high rate of speed.

The officer observed while driving behind Downing’s vehicle that he was “hauling ass” and “easily” exceeding 100 miles per hour.

When pulled over, Downing (wearing a three-piece suit with every button secured) said that he had a “victory beer in Green Bay,” and he claimed that he was rushing home because he had gotten a death threat and he was concerned about his family.

Downing failed the field sobriety tests, in the estimation of the officer.

At one point, Downing calls someone named John -- probably, Titans director of security John Albertson. “John” confirms that the league had alerted the team earlier that night to Downing’s name appearing on a “social media . . . kill list.”

Near the end of the video, Downing asks the office “for grace, please.”

“Unfortunately, sir, that’s just not how we operate,” the officer responds. “I know it’s serious, it’s a serious issue, it’s just -- we really don’t have any other options at this point.”

Based on the timeline, it quickly because obvious that Downing drank on the team plane from Wisconsin and/or on the bus to the facility from the airport.

Downing eventually served two days in jail for DUI .

The Titans fired Downing after the season ended. He has since joined the Jets as the team’s new passing-game coordinator.

It’s unclear whether Downing remains subject to potential NFL discipline for the incident.