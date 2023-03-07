 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Which quarterback would you prefer, Daniel Jones or Kirk Cousins?

  
Published March 7, 2023 01:34 AM
nbc_pft_danieljones_230306
March 6, 2023 08:34 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why it could be advantageous for the Giants to use the franchise tag on Daniel Jones, given what the QB reportedly is asking for in his next deal.

While discussing during Monday’s PFT Live the contract impasse between the Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones, a question emerged organically and spontaneously.

If you’re the Giants, would you trade Jones for Kirk Cousins, and if you’re the Vikings, would you trade Cousins for Jones?

Chris Simms responded in the moment by basically saying the Giants should want to keep Jones and the Vikings should want to keep Cousins. But here’s the broader question, applicable regardless of current team affiliations. Would you prefer Jones or Cousins?

Simms tweeted (more accurately, someone tweeted for him) a poll question on the issue . Cousins has generated more than 60 percent of the vote. Which is a surprise for many. Jones did well without Justin Jefferson or anyone close to Jefferson in skills and abilities. Also, Jones has the ability to extend plays with his legs, or to justify designed runs in order to keep a defense on its heels.

Yes, Jones had only 3,205 passing yards, while Cousins had 4,547. But Jones had 708 rushing yards, and Cousins had less than 100.

And while Jones had 15 touchdown passes to Cousins’s 29, Jones threw only five interceptions. Cousins threw 14 -- one behind the league-leading 15 from Dak Prescott and Davis Mills.

Finally, Jones beat Cousins in his own building in the playoffs.

So while the Giants are better off keeping their guy and the Vikings are betting off keeping theirs, Jones’s overall game better fits today’s NFL, where the best quarterbacks can run the play that’s called, and can make chicken salad on the fly when the play that’s called goes to hell.

Maybe that’s why Jones is looking for more than $45 million per year. Even if he won’t get it, the request isn’t all that ridiculous, given where the game and the market are going. And, frankly, the blowback to his contractual demand may have influenced the outcome to the Jones vs. Cousins poll question.