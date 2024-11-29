 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are
nbc_pftpm_bradyonjonesv2_241129.jpg
Analyzing Brady’s criticism of former NYG QB Jones

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Will Anderson, Denico Autry have no injury designations

  
Published November 29, 2024 04:43 PM

The Texans will have defensive ends Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) and Denico Autry (knee) on Sunday.

Neither player has an injury designation.

Anderson and Autry both missed Wednesday’s practice before returning to limited work Thursday and full participation Friday.

The Texans ruled out defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (foot) and safety Jalen Pitre (torn pec). Pitre is expected to go on injured reserve Saturday.

Wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (shoulder) is questionable.