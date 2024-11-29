Will Anderson, Denico Autry have no injury designations

The Texans will have defensive ends Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) and Denico Autry (knee) on Sunday.

Neither player has an injury designation.

Anderson and Autry both missed Wednesday’s practice before returning to limited work Thursday and full participation Friday.

The Texans ruled out defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (foot) and safety Jalen Pitre (torn pec). Pitre is expected to go on injured reserve Saturday.

Wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (shoulder) is questionable.