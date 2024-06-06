 Skip navigation
Will Anderson: Rookie CB Kamari Lassiter is electric, I’ve been amazed

  
Published June 6, 2024 06:42 AM

The Texans struck gold in the 2023 draft by adding players like quarterback C.J. Stroud, edge rusher Will Anderson, and wide receiver Tank Dell to the lineup and Anderson thinks they did it again in the second round this year.

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter earned a reputation for being tough in coverage at Georgia and he’s shown the same knack when faced with trying to interfere with Stroud’s passes this spring. That’s put him in the mix for a starting job right out of the gate and Anderson gave a strong endorsement of what he thinks Lassiter can do in Houston’s secondary.

“I’ve been so amazed by him, man,” Anderson said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “He’s been making plays left and right all over the field. He’s electric, man. Another young guy that we can’t wait to keep seeing grow and stuff like that. And I think he can do great things for this defense and be a part of something special that we have going on here.”

Head coach DeMeco Ryans called Lassiter “relentless and attacking” on the field, which has him “trending in the right direction” as the team wraps up their offseason work. Assuming he picks up where he left off come training camp, Lassiter’s likely to see a lot of action this fall.