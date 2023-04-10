 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Will Levis to meet with Titans Tuesday

  
Published April 10, 2023 04:47 AM
nbc_pft_titansreport3rdoverall_230404
April 4, 2023 08:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how likely the Titans are to trade up for the third pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and who they could be eyeing to select.

The Titans have been spending time with some of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class and that process is set to continue this week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will visit with the team on Tuesday. Levis is one of four quarterbacks widely expected to be early picks in the first round this year and has spent time with several teams picking in the Top 10.

The Titans are just outside that group as they have the 11th overall pick, but they have been linked with a possible trade that would push them higher in the draft order. They’ve also had meetings with or plan to have meetings with former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Levis played at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for his final two seasons. He completed over 65 percent of his passes while throwing for 5,232 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions for the Wildcats.