Wink Martindale resigning as Giants defensive coordinator

The Giants and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale are parting ways.

Martindale has resigned today, according to multiple reports.

The move doesn’t come as a surprise given that there was talk all season that Martindale and head coach Brian Daboll weren’t seeing eye-to-eye. Still, it’s a contradiction of what both Martindale and Daboll had said recently: Martindale said last week that he didn’t see any reason he wouldn’t be back, and Daboll said today that he expected Martindale back.

Martindale spent the last two years as Giants defensive coordinator and has previously held that title with the Ravens and Broncos. He’ll now look for a new job on another coaching staff.