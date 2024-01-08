Giants expect Wink Martindale and Mike Kafka back, but fire OL coach Bobby Johnson

Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that the Giants have fired special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey on Monday morning, but said that he doesn’t plan to part ways with either of the team’s other coordinators.

Daboll said at a press conference that his expectation is that defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will remain with the team for the 2024 season. Martindale expressed the same expectation last week and both coaches joined Daboll on the Giants staff after he was hired in 2022.

The Giants did make another change to their staff, however. Daboll announced that offensive line coach Bobby Johnson has been fired.

Johnson made the move from Buffalo to the Giants with Daboll, but the unit has been a weakness in each of the last two seasons and someone else will be tasked with trying to coax improvement from the blockers in 2024.