Giants fire special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey

The Giants have begun the offseason with a change on the coaching staff.

Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey has been fired, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

McGaughey had been the Giants’ special teams coordinator since 2018, working under Brian Daboll, Joe Judge and Pat Shurmur. Daboll decided to let him go today. McGaughey had also been a Giants assistant from 2007 to 2010 and has had stints on the coaching staffs of the Chiefs, Broncos, Jets, 49er and Panthers.

Daboll is likely to make more changes to his coaching staff after a very disappointing 2023 season.