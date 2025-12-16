Josh Allen is making a late run in the MVP odds

Don’t look now, but here comes Josh Allen.

The 2024 NFL MVP, after another impressive performance against the Patriots on Sunday, is making a late push in the betting odds for the league’s top regular-season award.

The Bills quarterback has moved to +525, third in the stack behind Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (-300) and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (+425).

With three games left, more changes could be coming. And the betting odds are relevant because they operate as, essentially, a poll of those who are sufficiently invested to wager their money on it.

They’re even more relevant because, ultimately, the award isn’t decided by objective on-field facts. The 50 voters will cast ballots that determine the outcome. The Associated Press, which won’t list the names of the 50 voters until after the awards are announced, collects the votes in the days after the regular season ends.

The picture will become more clear once the final playoff trees are set. The quarterbacks of the teams that earn the AFC and NFC byes will get a boost. Which could help Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (currently +7500), who is playing better and better as the season reaches a crescendo.

Allen won the award last year without the Bills securing the top seed in the AFC. It came down to him and quarterback Lamar Jackson of the Ravens, who also didn’t secure the No. 1 seed.

If the Bills can pick off the Patriots in the AFC East, that could vault Allen past Maye. Whether it’s enough to catch Stafford may hinge on whether the Rams close out the season as the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

That’s not a given. The Rams are 11-3 and the Seahawks are 11-3. They play Thursday night. If the Rams finish behind the Seahawks in the NFC West, will that take the steam out of Stafford’s case?

For now, the point is this. Arguably the best player in the NFL, Allen is making a push for his second straight MVP.