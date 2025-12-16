 Skip navigation
Mike McDaniel says “everything is on the table” when asked about possible QB change

  
Published December 16, 2025 02:15 PM

The Dolphins might have a different quarterback for their Week 16 game against the Bengals.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said after Monday night’s loss to the Steelers that he’d have to look at film of the game before commenting on the possibility of a quarterback change. The first question of Tuesday’s press conference was whether he thinks Tua Tagovailoa still gives the team the best chance to win.

“The quarterback play last night was not good enough and, so, for me, everything is on the table,” McDaniel said.

Tagovailoa was 6-of-10 for 65 yards and an interception through the first three quarters of Monday’s 28-15 loss. He threw a pair of touchdowns and padded his stats once the team was down 28-3 in the fourth quarter, but the overall performance was a disappointing one, and the loss ended the Dolphins’ chances of making it to the postseason.

McDaniel said that he will spend the coming hours “trying to determine who gives us the best chance to win” and said he expects to have a decision on Wednesday. Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers are the other quarterback options in Miami.