Jets announce Allen Lazard’s release

Wide receiver Allen Lazard is officially a former member of the Jets.

PFT reported on Tuesday that Lazard asked for his release and the Jets announced the move a couple of hours later. Lazard will be subject to waivers and will become a free agent if he is unclaimed.

The Jets signed Lazard to a four-year, $44 million contract before the 2023 season and hoped that he’d join former Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers in providing a spark to their offense. That did not work out as the team hoped. Rodgers tore his Achilles a few plays into the season and moved on after a losing season in 2024 while Lazard had 70 catches for 911 yards and eight touchdowns in 36 games for the team.

It remains to be seen if the Steelers will have interest in another reunion with Rodgers or if Lazard’s next stop will see him catching passes from another quarterback.

The Jets also announced that they have signed linebacker Ochaun Mathis to the practice squad and released quarterback Adrian Martinez from that roster. Martinez backed up Brady Cook in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars and his departure could signal that Tyrod Taylor and/or Justin Fields will be healthy enough to suit up this week.