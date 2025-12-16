Jerry Jones is “sad” for Micah Parsons

The NFL’s offseason and preseason featured an ugly and contentious confrontation between Cowboys owner/G.M. Jerry Jones and former Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. The situation ended in the shocking trade to the Packers, and the sniping from both men continued for weeks thereafter.

With Parsons suffering a season-ending ACL tear on Sunday, Jones has opted to be far more charitable in his expression of sympathy than at least one other high-profile person has opted to be this week regarding an unrelated tragedy.

“I’m sad for Micah,” Jones said Tuesday morning on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “That’s quite a challenge. I wish him the very best on his recovery. Michael Irvin said when he had his [ACL] surgery during, I think, his second year with the Cowboys, he said he realized what football really did mean to him. And he said the surgery really launched him into the best part of his career, because he got to feel what it might look like not to play again. There’s a lot of ways you can couch this thing. But, Micah, I wish you the very best.”

Whether Jerry truly means it doesn’t matter. He said it. At a time when some folks can’t even muster the ability to suppress their own personally-held poisonous beliefs, it’s nice to see someone choose to say the right and honorable thing.