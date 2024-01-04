Wink Martindale: I don’t know why I wouldn’t be back as Giants defensive coordinator

Wink Martindale landed some head coaching interest after the Giants went to the playoffs last season, but wound up returning for a second season as their defensive coordinator.

This year did not go as well for the Giants as they are 5-11 and ranked 28th in both points and yards allowed heading into their season finale with the Eagles. There were moments when cameras caught Martindale and Giants head coach Brian Daboll in animated exchanges on the sideline over the course of the year, but both men downplayed the significance and Martindale didn’t sound concerned about his future with the team when asked on Thursday about whether he’d return in 2024.

“I don’t know why I wouldn’t,” Martindale said, via multiple reporters.

Martindale allowed that there will be conversations about the team’s plans next week, so he could find out that others don’t have the same view as the Giants work to get things back on track next season.