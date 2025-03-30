With Patriots, Stefon Diggs could end up playing plenty in the slot

Now that the Patriots have added receiver Stefon Diggs on a three-year, year-to-year contract, they’ll need to figure out how to best use him.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com has taken a look at the possibilities.

The most intriguing strategy relates to the slot. As Reiss notes, Diggs became more or a short/intermediate option last year in Houston. His air yards per target were only 8.84 in 2024, down from 10.19 yards in his last year with the Bills and 14.73 in his last year with the Vikings. He also had a career-high 18.6 percent of his routes short and to the outside.

Reiss also points out that Diggs lined up in the slot 43 percent of the time last year. He averaged 27 percent during his Buffalo stint.

That could make things a little awkward for DeMario Douglas, who had been penciled in as the top slot option pre-Diggs.

However it goes, Diggs will be looking to make an impact. His contract, which was more than a little overvalued in initial reports (to put it mildly), directly hinges $3.4 million in 2025 to playing every game and another $4 million to playing well. His ultimate goal will be 100 catches and 1,300 yards.

Diggs was indeed on pace to have at least 100 catches and at least 1,000 yards before he suffered a season-ending ACL injury in his only season with the Texans. He’ll need to produce, and to stay healthy, to get the most out of his new contract.

Reiss adds one final point that could be a sign of good things to come. Diggs has caught a touchdown pass in each of his last five games at Gillette Stadium. It’s the longest streak by a visiting player since the 1970 merger.