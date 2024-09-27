X-rays negative on Micah Parsons’ injured ankle, but he will undergo an MRI

Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons injured his left ankle with 3:30 remaining Thursday night.

He was carted to the X-ray room, giving Cowboys fans a scare in the 20-15 win.

Parsons told reporters that X-rays were negative, but he will undergo an MRI on Friday.

The Cowboys have 10 days until their next game, at the Steelers on Sunday Night Football, and Parsons said he intends to play.

“Yeah, I’ll be good,” Parsons told Dak Prescott in the locker room, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

Parsons was rushing on center John Michael Schmitz Jr. when he got rolled from behind by offensive guard Greg Van Roten.

The Cowboys’ other starting defensive end, DeMarcus Lawrence, left with a foot injury and did not return. He told reporters after the game that he is in pain but will be fine.