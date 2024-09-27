 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_clevslv_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Browns vs. Raiders
nbc_simms_denvsnyj_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Broncos vs. Jets
mahomes.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_clevslv_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Browns vs. Raiders
nbc_simms_denvsnyj_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Broncos vs. Jets
mahomes.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

X-rays negative on Micah Parsons’ injured ankle, but he will undergo an MRI

  
Published September 27, 2024 12:14 AM

Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons injured his left ankle with 3:30 remaining Thursday night.

He was carted to the X-ray room, giving Cowboys fans a scare in the 20-15 win.

Parsons told reporters that X-rays were negative, but he will undergo an MRI on Friday.

The Cowboys have 10 days until their next game, at the Steelers on Sunday Night Football, and Parsons said he intends to play.

“Yeah, I’ll be good,” Parsons told Dak Prescott in the locker room, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

Parsons was rushing on center John Michael Schmitz Jr. when he got rolled from behind by offensive guard Greg Van Roten.

The Cowboys’ other starting defensive end, DeMarcus Lawrence, left with a foot injury and did not return. He told reporters after the game that he is in pain but will be fine.