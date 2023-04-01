 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks announce move to L.A. for April Fool’s gag

  
Published April 1, 2023 03:17 PM
nbc_pft_stafford_230330
March 30, 2023 08:19 AM
While Sean McVay announced Matthew Stafford will have no limitations in the offseason, Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how his contract could be financially limiting the Rams from developing their roster.

Some NFL-related April Fool’s Day jokes aren’t funny. Some are.

Our goal here is to shine a light on those that we find amusing, acknowledging of course that comedy is: (1) subjective; and (2) hard.

The XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks posted an announcement today that they are moving to Los Angeles. Now that, in my own personal view, is funny.

“Following a vote from XFL owners,” the statement explains, “the Battlehawks have been officially approved to relocate to the greater Los Angeles area and will do so for the 2024 season.

“St. Louis is a city known for its incredibly hard-working, passionate and proud people. Bringing the XFL back to St. Louis in 2023 will go down as one of the proudest moments in our league’s history. This move isn’t about whether we love St. Louis or its fans, but rather about what is in the best interest of the Battlehawks organization.

“We would like to thank the XFL, its owners, and all of Battlehawk Nation for their diligence and dedication, and we look forward to building a world-class franchise in Inglewood.”

The first line of the announcement tracks the statement issued by the Rams upon their return to L.A. for the 2016 season and beyond. The last line does, too.

While the feelings may still be a little raw for some in St. Louis, it’s a slap at the Rams, not the locals. And it’s funny and creative and relevant.

The Battlehawks have been wildly successful as the first professional football team in St. Louis since the Rams left. It should make St. Louis a candidate for another team, if the NFL can ever get over the fact that it had to pay nearly $800 million for the lies told in connection with the Rams leaving.