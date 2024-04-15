 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: APR 14 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Winners, losers after NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Baltimore Orioles
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 3 review
Masters Tournament - Final Round
Change, stability and the Scottie Effect combine for Scheffler’s second green jacket

Top Clips

nbc_roto_warriors_240414.jpg
Kings-Warriors a ‘coin flip’ with Under in play
nbc_roto_suns_240414.jpg
Are Suns rightfully favored over Timberwolves?
nbc_roto_lakersv2_240414.jpg
How would Lakers be priced vs. Nuggets?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: APR 14 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Winners, losers after NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Baltimore Orioles
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 3 review
Masters Tournament - Final Round
Change, stability and the Scottie Effect combine for Scheffler’s second green jacket

Top Clips

nbc_roto_warriors_240414.jpg
Kings-Warriors a ‘coin flip’ with Under in play
nbc_roto_suns_240414.jpg
Are Suns rightfully favored over Timberwolves?
nbc_roto_lakersv2_240414.jpg
How would Lakers be priced vs. Nuggets?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NHLCutter Gauthier

Cutter
Gauthier

Cutter Gauthier, the NCAA’s leading scorer, signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Ducks
Coyotes sale to Utah Jazz owner expected next week, Arizona to get expansion team, AP source says
Coyotes players informed the team is expected to move to Salt Lake City, AP source says
Preparations are being made for a potential NHL team in Salt Lake City
Devils All-Star Jack Hughes out for the rest of the season, will have shoulder surgery
Coyotes say they’re committing to winning a land auction to build an arena in Phoenix