Avalanche reward defenseman Sam Malinski’s breakout season with a 4-year extension

  
January 27, 2026
DENVER — Sam Malinski’s breakout season was rewarded when the Colorado Avalanche signed the defenseman to a four-year extension.

The deal is reported to be worth $19 million, with an annual cap hit of $4.75 million.

The 27-year-old Malinski already has set career-highs with 21 assists and 24 points in logging 16 minutes, 43 seconds of ice time per game. He’s second among defensemen on the team in assists behind reigning Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar.

“Sam is a hard-working defenseman who has great skating and puck-moving ability,” Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said in a statement. “His commitment to the defensive side of the game has turned him into a reliable defenseman for us.”

It’s another instance where the Avalanche have rewarded an up-and-coming player this season. In November, Gavin Brindley signed a two-year contract extension less than 48 hours after scoring his first NHL overtime winner. The 5-foot-8, 173-pound Brindley was acquired by Colorado on June 27 as part of a deal that sent Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood to Columbus.

Three months ago, the Avalanche signed Martin Necas to an eight-year, $92 million contract extension through 2034.

The Avalanche brought in Malinski as a college free agent in March 2023. He made the opening roster in 2024-25 and has been a fixture on the blueline since. He has 11 goals and 38 assists over 149 career regular-season appearances. Malinski also played in five games, with one assist, in the playoffs for Colorado last season against Dallas.

Malinski, who is 5-foot-11, 190-pounds, suited up for Cornell University from 2019-23. The Lakeville, Minnesota, native was a team captain in 2022-23.