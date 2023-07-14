 Skip navigation
Logan
Brown

NCAA Football: Washington State at Wisconsin
Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from team
Wisconsin offensive tackle Logan Brown was dismissed from the team because of an “internal incident,” interim coach Jim Leonhard said.
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Philadelphia Flyers
Kevin Hayes traded from the Flyers to the Blues for a 6th-round pick in 2024
NHL: Dallas Stars at New York Rangers
Henrik Lundqvist headlines Hockey Hall of Fame’s goalie-heavy class of 2023
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes
Matthew Tkachuk ends 6th-longest game in NHL history, Panthers outlast Hurricanes 3-2 in 4th OT
Coyotes cutting ties with Galchenyuk less than 2 weeks after signing
Spencer Knight back on ice for Panthers, taking first steps toward return
Rangers give restricted free agent defenseman K’Andre Miller a 2-year extension
Pierre-Luc Dubois hopes time with Kings can change his reputation
Flyers sign defenseman York and agree with forward Cates on 2-year contracts
Tebow will be part of ownership team bringing hockey to Lake Tahoe, ECHL says