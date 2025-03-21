 Skip navigation
Alex Ovechkin gets 888th career goal to move 7 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record

  
Published March 20, 2025 09:13 PM
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals

Mar 20, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin has scored his 888th career goal to move seven away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career record.

Ovechkin scored in the Washington Capitals’ home game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night, beating Samuel Ersson with 5:35 left in the first period. The goal counter in the corner of the arena flipped to 888, and fans chanted “Ovi! Ovi!”

The 39-year-old winger now has 35 goals this season, tied for the fourth most in the league. Ovechkin at his current pace has a chance to to pass Gretzky’s legendary 894-goal mark, which was long considered unapproachable, later this spring.

The Capitals have 13 games left in the regular season before starting the playoffs. Ovechkin has one year left on his current contract in case he does not get there this season.