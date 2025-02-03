 Skip navigation
Blackhawks recall Artyom Levshunov from the minors and place Louis Crevier on IR

  
Published February 3, 2025 12:39 PM
Artyom Levshunov

Jun 28, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Artyom Levshunov is selected with the 2nd overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks at The Sphere. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen R. Sylvanie/Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have recalled Artyom Levshunov from the minors, giving the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s NHL draft a chance to practice with the team during the AHL’s All-Star break.

Levshunov, a 19-year-old defenseman, has three goals and 10 assists in 38 games with Rockford. He missed the start of the season because of a fractured right foot.

“We felt this would be a good opportunity for Arty’s development to come and get some NHL-level practice experience, something he was not able to do during training camp this season due to injury,” Chicago general manager Kyle Davidson said. “While we don’t expect him to see any game action during his recall, we’re confident the experience will be a positive one for Arty as he continues on his development path.”

The IceHogs’ next game is at Texas.

Chicago also placed defenseman Louis Crevier on injured reserve. The 23-year-old defenseman, who has three goals and one assist in 23 games with the Blackhawks, is in concussion protocol.

Chicago forward Ryan Donato missed practice for what the team described as a maintenance day. Donato has 15 goals and 15 assists in 50 games, and he could be on the move ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.

The last-place Blackhawks are 4-12-3 in their last 19 games. They next host Edmonton.

Levshunov, a Belarus native, had nine goals and 26 assists in his only season at Michigan State. He was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

He signed an entry-level contract with Chicago in July. The three-year deal carries a $975,000 cap hit.