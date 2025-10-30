 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Nebraska at Minnesota
Nebraska extends Matt Rhule’s contract through 2032, adds bonuses for CFP appearances
Serah Williams
Top transfers to watch in women’s hoops include Serah Williams, out to help UConn repeat as champion
Blake Snell
Blake Snell blames bad luck after latest World Series letdown puts Dodgers on brink of defeat

Top Clips

nbc_csu_coltsatpitt_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_lacatten_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Titans
nbc_ffhh_hate_qb_list_251030.jpg
Nix headlines QB hate list facing HOU defense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Nebraska at Minnesota
Nebraska extends Matt Rhule’s contract through 2032, adds bonuses for CFP appearances
Serah Williams
Top transfers to watch in women’s hoops include Serah Williams, out to help UConn repeat as champion
Blake Snell
Blake Snell blames bad luck after latest World Series letdown puts Dodgers on brink of defeat

Top Clips

nbc_csu_coltsatpitt_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_lacatten_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Titans
nbc_ffhh_hate_qb_list_251030.jpg
Nix headlines QB hate list facing HOU defense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Brad Marchand steps away from the Panthers to help a friend whose daughter died of cancer

  
Published October 30, 2025 12:57 PM
Ramifications of 'devastating' Barkov injury
September 29, 2025 01:12 PM
The Dan La Batard Show with Stugotz discusses the Aleksander Barkov injury and the effect on the Florida Panthers NHL season and playoffs.

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — Brad Marchand stepped away from the Florida Panthers to help a friend whose daughter died of cancer.

Marchand served as a guest coach for the under-18 March and Mill Co. Hunters in his hometown of Halifax, Nova Scotia, in place of friend JP MacCallum. Marchand is a co-owner of the team.

The game was a fundraiser for the family after the loss of 10-year-old Selah Panacci-MacCallum and includes a raffle for an autographed Marchand jersey.

“Please join us in celebrating an amazing night at the rink made possible by the ongoing giving nature of a 10 year-old girl that loved the game with all her (heart),” Marchand posted on Instagram.

Marchand missed Florida’s game against Anaheim. Coach Paul Maurice expects Marchand to be available when the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champions face Dallas.