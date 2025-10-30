Brad Marchand steps away from the Panthers to help a friend whose daughter died of cancer

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — Brad Marchand stepped away from the Florida Panthers to help a friend whose daughter died of cancer.

Marchand served as a guest coach for the under-18 March and Mill Co. Hunters in his hometown of Halifax, Nova Scotia, in place of friend JP MacCallum. Marchand is a co-owner of the team.

The game was a fundraiser for the family after the loss of 10-year-old Selah Panacci-MacCallum and includes a raffle for an autographed Marchand jersey.

“Please join us in celebrating an amazing night at the rink made possible by the ongoing giving nature of a 10 year-old girl that loved the game with all her (heart),” Marchand posted on Instagram.

Marchand missed Florida’s game against Anaheim. Coach Paul Maurice expects Marchand to be available when the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champions face Dallas.