Canada adds Drew Doughty for 4 Nations Face-Off as injury replacement for Alex Pietrangelo

  
Feb 5, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) is congratulated by defenseman Drew Doughty (8) after defeating the Montreal Canadiens at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Canada has added Drew Doughty to its roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off, choosing the veteran defenseman as the injury replacement for Alex Pietrangelo, who withdrew from the tournament.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time Stanley Cup champion recently made his NHL season debut with the Los Angeles Kings after breaking his left ankle in an exhibition game in September. Had he not been injured, Doughty would have been on the initial roster unveiled in December.

“Obviously he’s got a ton of experience internationally and then in the NHL on the runs that he’s been on with LA,” Canada captain Sidney Crosby said. “But I think above that too he’s pretty versatile back there. He’s a guy you can play in any situation, really, so I think just his experience and the fact that he can play in a lot of different situations would be things that he brings.”

Crosby’s status is now the most pressing issue for Canada, after the Pittsburgh Penguins center was injured in a game earlier this week. Canada opens the tournament Wednesday against Sweden in Montreal, with the first practices for all four teams set for Monday.