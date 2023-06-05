 Skip navigation
Canadiens sign Cole Caufield to 8-year, $62.8 million extension

  
Published June 5, 2023 10:05 AM
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Montreal Canadiens

Jan 17, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield (22) during warm-up before the game against the Winnipeg Jets at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens signed Cole Caufield to an eight-year, $62.8 million contract extension.

The deal, which will pay the 22-year-old winger an average annual salary of $7.85 million, runs through the 2030-31 season.

Caufield scored 26 goals and added 10 assists in 46 games in 2022-23 before he underwent season-ending surgery on his right shoulder in February.

Despite missing nearly half the season, Caufield led the Canadiens in goals for the second consecutive season, tied with Nick Suzuki.

Montreal selected Caufield in the first round (15th overall) of the 2019 draft.

Since making his NHL debut in 2020-21, the forward has 84 points (53 goals, 31 assists) in 123 NHL games.