 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy both make 6 the hard way
Chicago White Sox v Houston Astros


White Sox at Astros Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Judge denies Zeigler’s request for preliminary injunction trying to play 5th season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_brysonbogey_250612.jpg
DeChambeau has zero-putt bogey on No. 12
nbc_roto_alrookies_250612.jpg
Anthony a worthy longshot bet for AL ROTY
nbc_roto_fifaclubwc_250612.jpg
Man City a solid bet for FIFA Club World Cup Final

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy both make 6 the hard way
Chicago White Sox v Houston Astros


White Sox at Astros Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Judge denies Zeigler’s request for preliminary injunction trying to play 5th season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_brysonbogey_250612.jpg
DeChambeau has zero-putt bogey on No. 12
nbc_roto_alrookies_250612.jpg
Anthony a worthy longshot bet for AL ROTY
nbc_roto_fifaclubwc_250612.jpg
Man City a solid bet for FIFA Club World Cup Final

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Report: Chris Kreider waives no-trade clause to accept deal from Rangers to Ducks

  
Published June 12, 2025 11:43 AM

Chris Kreider has agreed to move his no-trade clause to accept a trade from the New York Rangers to the Anaheim Ducks, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal had not been finalized.

The trade is expected to be completed later Thursday.

Kreider, 34, is third on the franchise goal-scoring list with 326 after spending his first 13 NHL seasons with the Rangers. He has two years left on his contract at an annual salary cap hit of $6.5 million.

Moving on from Kreider is general manager Chris Drury’s first offseason change to a roster that underachieved and missed the playoffs.

The New York Post was first to report Kreider accepting the move.