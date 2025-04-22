Colin Blackwell gets his chance and rises to occasion for Stars with OT winner in NHL playoffs

DALLAS — Colin Blackwell was hoping for another crack at the playoffs when he signed with the Dallas Stars in free agency last summer. This is his sixth team in seven NHL seasons, and he had only been in the postseason one other time.

After being a healthy scratch for the Stars’ playoff opener, he got his shot and changed the trajectory of their first-round series against Colorado with his overtime goal for a 4-3 win in Game 2.

“I always felt my game’s kinda built for the playoffs and stuff along those lines. I love rising to the occasion and playing in moments like this” Blackwell said. “That was a big win for us. I think if we go into Colorado down 2-0, it’s a different series. I think that’s why you’re only as good as your next win or your next shift.”

Blackwell’s only previous playoff experience was a seven-game series with Toronto in a first-round loss to Tampa Bay three years ago.

Stars coach Peter DeBoer talked to Blackwell when he didn’t play in Game 1.

“(I) said be ready, you’re not going to be out long,” DeBoer said. “I wanted to get him in Game 2. He’s one of those energy guys. I thought after losing Game 1 we needed a little shot of energy. He’s a competitive player and I thought he was effective all night. But it’s also great to see a guy like that get a goal, out Game 1, work with the black aces, and then come in and play a part in playoff hockey.”

Blackwell scored 17:46 into overtime after his initial shot ricocheted off teammate Sam Steel and Avs defenseman Samuel Girard in front of the net. But with the puck rolling loose on the ice, the fourth-line forward circled around and knocked it in for the winner.

The 32-year-old Blackwell, a Harvard graduate who played for Chicago the past two seasons, said he has often had to go in and out of lineups and has learned over the years to stay sharp mentally and keep working hard on and off the ice. In his first season for Dallas, he had 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) over 63 regular-season games.

“It’s been a long season, and not playing the first game, stuff like that, just kind of been in and out of the lineup toward the end here,” he said. “I don’t really worry about making a mistake. I just go out there and play hockey and good things happen.”

And they certainly did for the Stars, who were in danger of dropping their first two games at home in the first round for the second year in a row before his winning shot.

“Colin’s one of those guys, especially me being out, I get to see how hard he works every day,” said Tyler Seguin, who missed 4 1/2 months after hip surgery before returning last week. “I get to see how he is in the gym. I get to see how good of a basketball player he is. There’s many things that I get to see with some of these guys that are in and out of the lineup. You’re just proud of a guy like him and what he did.”