 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_dps_shoheioffmarket_230727.jpg
The Angels said they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani, and he celebrated with a 1-hitter and a HR
nbc_ffhh_rushingtotals_230726.jpg
Betting the NFL: The Futures Markets for Running Backs
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres
Pittsburgh Pirates send 1B Carlos Santana to the Brewers

Top Clips

nbcs_edge_galaxybrains_fullshow_230727.jpg
Galaxy Brains: ‘No restrictions’ for Purdy at camp
nbc_golf_gc_pgatourmemo_230727.jpg
Monahan rejects golf ball rollback in latest memo
nbc_dps_dponaaronrodgers_230727.jpg
Did Rodgers rework Jets deal to help his legacy?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_dps_shoheioffmarket_230727.jpg
The Angels said they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani, and he celebrated with a 1-hitter and a HR
nbc_ffhh_rushingtotals_230726.jpg
Betting the NFL: The Futures Markets for Running Backs
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres
Pittsburgh Pirates send 1B Carlos Santana to the Brewers

Top Clips

nbcs_edge_galaxybrains_fullshow_230727.jpg
Galaxy Brains: ‘No restrictions’ for Purdy at camp
nbc_golf_gc_pgatourmemo_230727.jpg
Monahan rejects golf ball rollback in latest memo
nbc_dps_dponaaronrodgers_230727.jpg
Did Rodgers rework Jets deal to help his legacy?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Coyotes sign prized prospect Cooley; 3rd pick in 2022 draft played 1 college season at Minnesota

  
Published July 27, 2023 05:51 PM
Logan Cooley

Logan Cooley

Rena Laverty/USA Hockey

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) The Arizona Coyotes signed 2022 first-round draft pick Logan Cooley on Thursday to a three-year, entry-level contract, after the center changed his mind about returning to Minnesota for another college season.

The 19-yeaer-old Cooley was the third overall pick last year. The Pittsburgh native led Minnesota in scoring as a freshman with 22 goals and 38 assists in 39 games, helping the Gophers reach the NCAA championship game. The 5-foot-10, 181-pound Cooley was second in the country with 60 points and had at least one point in 32 games.

Cooley played for the bronze-winning U.S. team at the World Junior Championship in Canada earlier this year, finishing second in the tournament in scoring.

Cooley initially announced he would return to the Gophers for the 2023-24 season. He said on his Instagram account that he realized “deep down” he was ready to move up.

“I want to fulfill my lifelong dream of becoming an NHL player,” Cooley said. “The hardest part of comin to this decision was feeling like I was letting people down, but I have to be true to myself and do what’s in my heart. I’m so grateful for my time as a Gopher.”

---

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports