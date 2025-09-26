 Skip navigation
Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn to undergo surgery for a collapsed lung

  
Published September 25, 2025 11:54 PM
May 29, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) is introduced before the game against the Edmonton Oilers in game five of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn will undergo surgery for a collapsed lung, the team said Thursday.

In an announcement by general manager Jim Nill, the Stars said Benn was diagnosed with the injury late in its preseason game Tuesday night against Minnesota. Nill said Benn is expected to make a full recovery and be re-evaluated in four weeks.

The 36-year-old Benn has spent his entire career with Dallas and is entering his 17th NHL season.