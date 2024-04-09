 Skip navigation
Devils All-Star Jack Hughes out for the rest of the season, will have shoulder surgery

  
Published April 9, 2024 07:20 PM
Jack Hughes

Apr 7, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates with the puck during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

John Jones/John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey Devils All-Star forward Jack Hughes is going to miss the rest of the season because of a shoulder injury that will require surgery.

The Devils announced the decision less than two hours before they were to face the Toronto Maple Leafs in their penultimate home game this season.

Hughes, who has 27 goals and 47 assists, will have the surgery and it will be performed by Dr. Peter Millett in Vail, Colorado.

“In recent conversations with Jack, his family and representatives, the Devils athlete care staff, and Devils’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow, it was determined that Jack should be held out of game action for the rest of this season and proceed with shoulder surgery,” the Devils said in a statement.

Hughes sustained an upper body injury on Jan. 5 in a game against the Chicago Blackhawks and did not return until Feb. 8. He was hurt in the same game that Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard, the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft, broke his jaw.

Hughes was also hurt in a game against Nashville, another upper body injury. Earlier in the day, the team said Hughes would miss the game against Toronto.

The Devils have not said when Hughes specifically hurt his shoulder.

After setting a franchise record for points last season, the Devils are on the verge of being eliminated from the playoff race this season.

Hughes is expected to make a full recovery to be available for training camp next season.