Flames trade Kuzmenko, Pelletier to Flyers for Frost, Farabee, draft picks

  
Published January 31, 2025 05:19 PM
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Calgary Flames

Dec 12, 2024; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Andrei Kuzmenko (96) against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Sergei Belski/Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames traded left wings Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night for center Morgan Frost and left wing Joel Farabee.

Calgary also sent a second-round draft pick in 2025 and a seventh-round pick in 2028 to Philadelphia.

The 28-year-old Kuzmenko was scratched from Calgary’s lineup Thursday night and 23-year-old Pelletier was pulled after the first period of a 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

The 25-year-old Frost played the first half of Philadelphia’s 3-0 loss to the New York Islanders. Philadelphia drafted the 6-foot, 193-pound Frost 27th overall in 2017. He has 11 goals and 14 assists in 49 games this season.

Farabee, 24, was the 14th overall pick in the 2018 draft by Philadelphia. The 6-foot, 186-pound winger has eight goals and 11 assists in 50 games.

Kuzmenko was traded again a year minus a day after the Vancouver Canucks dealt him to the Flames. The Russian -winger had four goals and 11 assists in 37 games and was a healthy scratch earlier in January.

Pelletier had four goals and seven assists in 23 games for Calgary.