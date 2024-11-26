 Skip navigation
NCAA Womens Basketball: Fairleigh Dickinson at Connecticut
Paige Bueckers, No. 2 UConn women beat Oregon State 71-52 at Baha Mar
NCAA Basketball: Maui Invitational-Colorado at Michigan State
Michigan State gets 40 points from its bench in 72-56 win over Colorado
NCAA Football: Southern California at UCLA
Fresno State at UCLA prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

nbc_pl_update_241125.jpg
PL Update: West Ham cruise past Newcastle
nbc_pl_mw12allgoals_241125.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 12
nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_howard_241125.jpg
Howard making big throws for OSU down the stretch

Former NHL player Paul Bissonnette attacked during altercation at Scottsdale steakhouse

  
Published November 25, 2024 11:20 PM
Phoenix Coyotes v Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH, PA - MARCH 25: Paul Bissonnette #12 of the Phoenix Coyotes skates against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the game at Consol Energy Center on March 25, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Getty Images

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) Former NHL player and TNT hockey analyst Paul Bissonnette was assaulted by several men during an altercation at a Scottsdale steakhouse on Sunday night.

Bissonnette posted a video on X on Monday describing the incident, saying he tried to intervene when one member of the group got in the manager’s face and started grabbing him after his friend was asked to leave.

“You could tell by his face he (the manager) was a little shocked and surprised and stunned,” Bissonnette said. “It’s a family restaurant and there wasn’t anyone there who could maybe go help him out, so I went over, grabbed the guy and said: ‘sir, if you’re going to assault and harass the staff, we’re going to have problems.’”

Bissonnette said members of the group started throwing punches in a fight that started in the restaurant, spilled into the parking lot and to a nearby store. Bissonnette said he was kicked in the head three times and took several punches while landing several blows of his own against seven men.

Scottsdale police arrested six men who are accused of assault and disorderly conduct.

Bissonnette played in the NHL from 2008-14, spending his final six seasons with the Arizona Coyotes before moving on to a broadcasting career.

---

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl