092616-simona-halep
Simona Halep was dropped from the US Open field because of a provisional doping suspension
NCAA Football: Michigan Spring Game
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to serve 3-game suspension to open season for NCAA recruiting violations
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels
Seattle Mariners activate SS J.P. Crawford from the 7-day injured list

nbc_bte_intermiami_230821.jpg
Is market overcorrecting on Messi, Inter Miami?
nbc_pk_genosmithintv_v3_230821.jpg
QB Smith looks to be more mobile in 2023
nbc_pk_fantasytakeaways_230821.jpg
Fantasy football takeaways from Training Camp Tour

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Goaltender Jonathan Bernier retires after playing more than a decade in the NHL

  
Published August 22, 2023 12:35 AM
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Winnipeg Jets

Dec 3, 2021; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; New Jersey Devils goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) warms up before start of the second period against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

NEWARK, N.J. — Goaltender Jonathan Bernier has decided to retire after playing more than a decade in the NHL, a career that spanned six teams and included winning a Stanley Cup ring.

The 35-year-old announced his retirement in a social media post Monday, thanking the organizations who gave him an opportunity and family members for supporting him along the way.

“After 14 years, it’s time for me to hang up the pads,” Bernier wrote. “There are no words to express my gratitude to everyone who has been part of my hockey journey since day one. Without all of you I couldn’t have done it.”

Bernier played more than 400 regular-season and playoff games since making his debut in 2007. He won the Cup as a backup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 before moving on to bigger roles in Toronto and elsewhere.

A hip injury that required surgery derailed his career a couple of years ago. Bernier has not played since December 2021 with the New Jersey Devils, with whom he signed an $8.2 million, three-year contract months earlier.

The Laval, Quebec, native was the 11th pick in the 2006 draft to L.A. His longest sustained role as a No. 1 goalie came with the Maple Leafs from 2013-16, and he also played for Anaheim, Colorado and Detroit

Bernier finishes with 165 regular-season victories.