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Golden Knights win the Pacific Division title, beating the Kraken 4-1

  
Published April 16, 2026 10:56 AM
Vegas Golden Knights

Apr 15, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart (79) celebrates with right wing Reilly Smith (19) and defenseman Shea Theodore (27) after the Golden Knights defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-1 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Stephen R. Sylvanie/Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

LAS VEGAS — Mitch Marner broke a third-period tie and the Vegas Golden Knights won the Pacific Division for the fifth time in their nine-year history, beating the Seattle Kraken 4-1 to close the regular season.

Two points ahead of Edmonton entering the night, Vegas only needed a point to win the Pacific and set up a first-round series against Utah. Edmonton will finish play at home against Vancouver.

Reilly Smith had two late goals, Shea Theodore also scored and Carter Hart made 22 saves to help Vegas win its third straight. The Golden Knights finished 39-26-17, going 7-0-1 since John Tortorella took over as coach for the fired Bruce Cassidy.

Shane Wright scored for Seattle, and Nikke Kokko stopped 22 shots. The Kraken have lost two straight to fall to 34-36-11 with a game left at Colorado.

Marner gave Vegas a 2-1 lead at 1:23 of the third. Off a faceoff, defenseman Brayden McNabb took a long, straightaway shot that Marner tipped in for his 24th goal of the season.

Theodore tied it with 2:25 left in the second. The defenseman got the puck at the right point off a faceoff, moved to the top of the circle and fired a wrist shot past Kokko’s glove.

Wright opened the scoring at 2:24 of the second after missing the previous eight games because of an upper-body injury.

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone played his 400th game for the franchise.

Up next

Kraken: At Colorado.

Golden Knights: Host Utah in the first round of the playoffs.