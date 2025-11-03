 Skip navigation
Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer becomes youngest NHL defenseman with multigoal game

  
Published November 2, 2025 11:01 PM
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Islanders

Nov 2, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (48) attempts a shot against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

NEW YORK (AP) — Matthew Schaefer added another milestone to his fast start with the New York Islanders on Sunday.

Schaefer had two goals in a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Schaefer, who turned 18 on Sept. 5, became the youngest defenseman in NHL history with a multigoal game, moving in front of Hall of Famer Bobby Orr (18 years, 248 days on Nov. 23, 1966).

Schaefer, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NHL draft, has five goals and five assists in his first 12 games with New York.

“It has been fun to watch. He’s great skater. He’s super poised,’’ Islanders teammate Simon Holmstrom said. “He was able to score two big goals for us tonight.”

Schaefer scored a power-play goal when he converted a booming shot 5:53 into the first period. He tied it at 2 with 1:07 left in the third, and Holmstrom tapped a loose puck past goaltender Elvis Merzlikins for the winning score with 38 seconds remaining.

“Oh wow, it’s fun hockey to play and fun hockey to watch,’’ Schaefer said after the victory. “A couple of big goals in the last minute.”

Schaefer once again heard his name chanted by the home crowd at UBS Arena. It was a similar scene when he scored his first NHL goal during the Islanders’ home opener on Oct. 11.

“That was a big shift. That’s what happens when you put pucks on net,” Schaefer said of his tying goal as Islanders captain Anders Lee screened Merzlikins. “A big grind out of the guys.”

Schaefer became the third-youngest player in the NHL’s expansion era, since the 1967-68 season, to record two goals in a game. Only Jordan Staal (18 years, 41 days on Oct. 21, 2006) and Pierre Turgeon (18 years, 54 days on Oct. 21, 1987) accomplished the feat at a younger age.

Schaefer played junior hockey last season for the Erie Otters. Now he is manning the point on New York’s power play, regularly logging major minutes and contributing well beyond the scoresheet.

He is quick to deflect praise, crediting Lee with successfully impeding the view of Merzlikins.

“Teammates, I just have to rely on them,’’ Schaefer said. “I don’t think that’s going in if Leezy is not there screening the goalie. I don’t think he really saw much.”

