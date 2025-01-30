 Skip navigation
Jaromir Jagr selling a majority stake in his hometown Czech ice hockey team

  
Published January 30, 2025 11:10 AM
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Pittsburgh Penguins

Feb 18, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins former right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) reacts during warm-ups against the Los Angeles Kings at PPG Paints Arena. The Kings won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Charles LeClaire/Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

KLADNO, Czech Republic (AP) — Ice hockey great Jaromir Jagr is selling a majority stake in his hometown team the Kladno Knights in the Czech league.

Jagr said on Thursday he’s selling an 80% stake to businessman Tomas Drastil while holding on to the remaining minority stake. Financial details were not given.

“Something is coming to an end,” Jagr said. “But a new era, and I hope a more successful one, is about to start.”

Jagr and Drastil said a key reason for the move was to boost the club financially.

Jagr acquired full ownership in 2017 when he got 30% from the town. He had had 70% since 2011.

The 52-year-old Jagr has played for Kladno since the Calgary Flames released the NHL’s second-highest point-scorer in 2018. Kladno was his first professional team as a teenager.

This is his 37th professional season. Jagr said on Thursday he would be happy to complete this season by leading Kladno to the playoffs for the first time, and will deal with his future only after that.