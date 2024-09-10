 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Preview Day One
Nine years after controversy and unease, Alison Lee returns to Solheim Cup, excited to be part of the team
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets
12-Team, 9-Cat Mock Draft Analysis
GXJTmmyWMAEPiQq.jpeg
Takeaways: Virginia tops loaded Inverness field, plus some early NCAA predictions

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usagoal_240910.jpg
Pulisic’s accurate strike gives USMNT the lead
nbc_golf_gc_amypettersenchat_240910.jpg
Pettersen: Team Europe ‘having a ball’ at Solheim
nbc_golf_foldsofhonorwomenrd2_240910.jpg
HLs: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Solheim Cup - Preview Day One
Nine years after controversy and unease, Alison Lee returns to Solheim Cup, excited to be part of the team
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets
12-Team, 9-Cat Mock Draft Analysis
GXJTmmyWMAEPiQq.jpeg
Takeaways: Virginia tops loaded Inverness field, plus some early NCAA predictions

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usagoal_240910.jpg
Pulisic’s accurate strike gives USMNT the lead
nbc_golf_gc_amypettersenchat_240910.jpg
Pettersen: Team Europe ‘having a ball’ at Solheim
nbc_golf_foldsofhonorwomenrd2_240910.jpg
HLs: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kraken agree to 4-year extension with defenseman Adam Larsson worth $5.25 million per year

  
Published September 10, 2024 01:27 PM
Adam Larsson

Apr 11, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) skates with the puck against the San Jose Sharks at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Brashear/Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken and veteran defenseman Adam Larsson reached an agreement on a four-year extension that will keep one of their top blue liners under contract through the 2028-29 season.

Larsson’s extension is worth an average of $5.25 million per season and retains one of Seattle’s selections from the 2021 expansion draft for the long term.

The 31-year-old from Sweden has played in 245 of a possible 246 regular-season games during his first three seasons with the Kraken. Most of that time, he’s been part of the top defensive pair for Seattle alongside Vince Dunn, regularly drawing the toughest defensive assignments against the best forwards in the league.

Larsson’s best season with Seattle came in 2022-23, when he had a career-high 33 points including eight goals. Larsson served as an assistant captain the past two seasons and could be a candidate to be the permanent captain if new coach Dan Bylsma opts to have one in his first season.

Larsson started his NHL career with five seasons in New Jersey before being traded to Edmonton ahead of the 2016-17 season. He spent five seasons with the Oilers but was exposed in the expansion draft when Seattle joined the league and the Kraken quickly grabbed the right-shot veteran for their blue line.