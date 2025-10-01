Kraken defenseman Ryker Evans out approximately 6 to 8 weeks with upper-body injury

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Buster Posey
Buster Posey doesn’t consider former manager Bruce Bochy a candidate to fill San Francisco’s vacancy
CJ Carr
No. 21 Notre Dame is relying on a high-scoring offense to get back into the playoff picture
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys at Jets prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_blinddateolave_251001.jpg
Does Olave have potential for fantasy improvement?
nbc_ffhh_blinddaterbs_251001.jpg
Unpacking disappointing starts for Barkley, Swift
nbc_roto_texasfloridav2_251001.jpg
Endries yards a top prop for Texas v. Florida

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Buster Posey
Buster Posey doesn’t consider former manager Bruce Bochy a candidate to fill San Francisco’s vacancy
CJ Carr
No. 21 Notre Dame is relying on a high-scoring offense to get back into the playoff picture
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys at Jets prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_blinddateolave_251001.jpg
Does Olave have potential for fantasy improvement?
nbc_ffhh_blinddaterbs_251001.jpg
Unpacking disappointing starts for Barkley, Swift
nbc_roto_texasfloridav2_251001.jpg
Endries yards a top prop for Texas v. Florida

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Kraken defenseman Ryker Evans out approximately 6 to 8 weeks with upper-body injury

  
Published October 1, 2025 03:05 PM

SEATTLE — Seattle Kraken defenseman Ryker Evans will be out for six to eight weeks with an upper-body injury, the team announced.

The 23-year-old Evans is expected to miss the first few weeks of games, including Seattle’s season opener on Oct. 9 against the Anaheim Ducks. In August, the left-shot defenseman agreed to a two-year contract extension which gives him an annual salary of $2.05 million and runs through the 2026-27 season.

Evans recorded 25 points on five goals and 20 assists in 73 games during his first full season with the Kraken. Seattle’s second-round pick in the 2021 draft, Evans made his NHL debut Dec. 7, 2023.

“Ryker took a positive step forward in his first full season in the NHL,” general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement in August. “Since turning pro, he’s shown improvement year over year, and we’re confident he’ll take his game to another level next season. We’re happy to have him under contract.”

The 6-foot, 195-pound defenseman has 34 points in 109 NHL games. He made his international debut with Team Canada at this year’s world hockey championship, where he recorded two assists in eight games.