Lane Lambert expects to lead the Kraken to the playoffs

SEATTLE — Lane Lambert said he feels no pressure to turn the Seattle Kraken into a playoff contender.

But his own expectation is to do exactly that.

Lambert was introduced as the Kraken’s coach at the team’s practice facility. He was hired on May 29 after spending last season as an associate head coach with Toronto. The Maple Leafs won 52 games and the Atlantic Division title, but were eliminated in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals by Florida, which is currently playing in the Stanley Cup Final.

He will become the third head coach in the history of the Kraken, who are entering their fifth season and have made the playoffs just once in their previous four.

“I have an expectation of myself and of my role and of my abilities,” the 60-year-old Lambert said. “You start on Day 1 and it’s a process, it’s a journey. If you do the right things through that journey and do the right things every day and look to get better every day and stick with the process, the results will take care of themselves.”

Lambert takes over for Dan Bylsma, who was fired on April 21 after one season. Seattle was well outside the playoff picture by the time of the February break for the 4 Nations Face-off and finished 35-41-6 (76 points). That was 20 points below the West’s final wild-card spot and five fewer than the Kraken’s 81 points in 2023-24.

“It became very evident that Lane presented the attributes we were looking for,” general manager Jason Botterill said. “The combination of presence and knowledge to work with veteran players, and would also be dedicated to interact with young players.”

Seattle ranked in the bottom third of the league on the power play (23rd), faceoff winning percentage (24th) and average shots per game (25th). It was 21st on the penalty kill, an area in which Lambert helped the Leafs improve from 23rd to fourth.

“There are priorities in certain areas, but everything has to be addressed,” Lambert said. “You can’t build Rome in a day, and that’s the whole process from Day 1. You start with the process, start demanding, and you start instilling your systems, your structure, your details. But definitely, our special teams have to be better. We’ll better in our defensive zone. I know we will be. So that would be the start and the focus.”

Lambert has had NHL coaching jobs since 2011. His only head coaching experience came with the New York Islanders, beginning at the start of the 2022-23 season and ending when he was fired in January 2024. In his only full season, the Islanders made the playoffs but were eliminated in the first round.

“You go through an experience like that, you get let go, and you have a lot of time to reflect,” he said. “If you don’t have an ego, you can say, ‘Gee, I’d do this differently or that differently. Or I’d do this or that the same.’ There’s certain little things I’ll look at and look into changing.”

He was an assistant with Nashville from 2011-14, then with Washington from 2014-18, with the Capitals winning the Stanley Cup in 2018. The Islanders hired him as associate head coach prior to 2018-19. The teams he has worked for have made the playoffs 10 times.

Lambert inherits a roster that includes veterans Jaden Schwartz (a team-high 26 goals last season), Jared McCann (22 goals and a team-leading 61 points), Eeli Tolvanen (23 goals) and Chandler Stephenson (38 assists). The Kraken also have highly regarded young talent such as 2023 Rookie of the Year Matty Beniers (20 goals, 23 assists) and Shane Wright (19 goals, 25 assists).

“When you look at the team and the balance, we have great talent,” Lambert said. “We have veteran players. The non-negotiables are that we have to play the right way — that’s the formula.”