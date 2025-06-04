 Skip navigation
Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov wins the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL’s most outstanding player

  
Published June 4, 2025 07:45 PM
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers

Apr 26, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) looks on against the Florida Panthers in the second period during game three of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

TORONTO — Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Ted Lindsay award as the NHL’s most outstanding player as chosen by his peers.

The NHL Players’ Association announced the honor Wednesday. Kucherov and Colorado teammates Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar were the finalists for the trophy as voted on by members of the NHLPA.

Kucherov was the league’s leading scorer with 121 points on 37 goals and 84 assists. He is also a finalist for the Hart Trophy as the most valuable player along with Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl and Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

The 31-year-old Russian winger is a back-to-back Art Ross Trophy winner after also leading the NHL in points last season. He took home the Hart in 2019 and helped Tampa Bay win the Stanley Cup in 2020 and ’21.

Since Kucherov became a full-time player in the league in 2014-15, only Oilers captain Connor McDavid has more regular-season points, 1,082 to 976.