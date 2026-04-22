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Moser scores in OT as Lightning beat Canadiens 3-2 in Game 2 and tie first-round series

  
Published April 21, 2026 11:19 PM
Montreal Canadiens v Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Two

TAMPA, FL - APRIL 21: Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates his goal with teammates Darren Raddysh #43, Anthony Cirelli #71, J.J. Moser #90, and Brandon Hagel #38 against the Montreal Canadiens in Game Two of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Benchmark International Arena on April 21, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

NHLI via Getty Images

TAMPA, Fla. — J.J. Moser scored 12:48 into overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night, tying the first-round playoff series at 1-1.

The series shifts to Montreal for two games, with Game 3 set for Friday night. Game 4 is Sunday.

Brandon Hagel had a Gordie Howe hat trick with a goal, assist and a fight, and teammate Nikita Kucherov also scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots.

The Lightning had lost four consecutive home playoff games and 10 of the past 11, dating to Game 4 against Colorado in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

Lane Hutson and Josh Anderson scored for the Canadiens. Jakub Dobes finished with 31 saves.

Kucherov forced overtime at 12:33 of the third period, collecting a deflected puck off the stick of Hagel and scoring on a wrap-around. The goal was the first playoff goal for Kucherov since April 19, 2023, a span of 17 postseason games.