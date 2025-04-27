 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kentucky-Derby
2025 Kentucky Derby updated odds: Post positions, expert analysis, jockeys, trainers, and predictions
MLB: Game 2-Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Party like it’s 2009: Jarren Duran pulls off Boston’s first straight steal of home in 16 years
NFL Scouting Combine Portraits
2025 NFL Draft Day 3 Recap: Browns take Shedeur Sanders, Titans add pass-catchers

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smxwhatriderssaid_250426.jpg
What riders said after Pittsburgh Supercross
pitt_mpx.jpg
Webb keeps Sexton at bay with wire-to-wire win
vialle.jpg
250SX title race a winner-take-all after Round 15

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kentucky-Derby
2025 Kentucky Derby updated odds: Post positions, expert analysis, jockeys, trainers, and predictions
MLB: Game 2-Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Party like it’s 2009: Jarren Duran pulls off Boston’s first straight steal of home in 16 years
NFL Scouting Combine Portraits
2025 NFL Draft Day 3 Recap: Browns take Shedeur Sanders, Titans add pass-catchers

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smxwhatriderssaid_250426.jpg
What riders said after Pittsburgh Supercross
pitt_mpx.jpg
Webb keeps Sexton at bay with wire-to-wire win
vialle.jpg
250SX title race a winner-take-all after Round 15

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

NHL fines Capitals forward Wilson and Canadiens forward Anderson for brawl on bench

  
Published April 26, 2025 11:23 PM
Washington Capitals v Montreal Canadiens - Game Three

MONTREAL, CANADA - APRIL 25: Tom Wilson #43 of the Washington Capitals and Josh Anderson #17 of the Montreal Canadiens fight on the bench in the second period of Game Three of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on April 25, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Getty Images

MONTREAL — The NHL has punished the main combatants in a bench-clearing altercation in Friday night’s playoff game between the Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals.

Capitals forward Tom Wilson and Canadiens forward Josh Anderson were each fined $5,000 by the league.

It’s the maximum allowable under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement.

Wilson and Montreal defenseman Arber Xhekaj were pushing and shoving each other as time expired in the second period.

Anderson intervened before falling backward into Washington’s bench, which had a door open.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Wilson followed the 6-foot-3, 226-pound Anderson in and charged through a linesman toward the Canadiens winger before a roaring crowd at Bell Centre.

Both Anderson and Wilson were assessed a minor penalty for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct for the fight.

Their fine money goes to the players’ emergency assistance fund.