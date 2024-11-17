 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets
Vegas Golden Knights sign Brayden McNabb to a 3-year, $10.95 million extension
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars
Blackhawks place defenseman Seth Jones on injured reserve
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees
Pirates offering season tickets and more for a one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes baseball card

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorytalk_241117.jpg
Rory emotional after winning DPWT Championship
nbc_golf_kotribute_241117.jpg
Bradley, Mallon welcome Ko to LPGA Hall of Fame
nbc_cfb_bigten_gabrielcomp_241116.jpg
Every Gabriel throw and run from win vs. Wisconsin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets
Vegas Golden Knights sign Brayden McNabb to a 3-year, $10.95 million extension
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars
Blackhawks place defenseman Seth Jones on injured reserve
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees
Pirates offering season tickets and more for a one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes baseball card

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorytalk_241117.jpg
Rory emotional after winning DPWT Championship
nbc_golf_kotribute_241117.jpg
Bradley, Mallon welcome Ko to LPGA Hall of Fame
nbc_cfb_bigten_gabrielcomp_241116.jpg
Every Gabriel throw and run from win vs. Wisconsin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Oilers’ Darnell Nurse left bloodied after hit to head from Maple Leafs’ Reaves

  
Published November 17, 2024 10:46 AM
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Toronto Maple Leafs

Nov 16, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) is helped off the ice after suffering an apparent injury on a bodycheck from Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves (not shown) in the second period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Dan Hamilton/Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

TORONTO — Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse was bloodied and had to be helped to the locker room after taking a hit to the head from Toronto forward Ryan Reaves early in the second period Saturday night in the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 overtime victory.

Nurse wheeled around his net and was caught high by Reaves before crashing to the ice. Nurse stayed down for a few minutes inside a hushed Scotiabank Arena as he was attended to by trainers. He didn’t return to the game.

Reaves was assessed a match penalty and a game misconduct. He exchanged words with Edmonton captain Connor McDavid before heading down the tunnel.

While Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch didn’t provide an injury update, Nurse was spotted in the hallway outside the locker room with a cut over his swollen right eye.

“It’s a dangerous play,” Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. ”(Reaves) has got to know that Nursey doesn’t see him coming and choose the right path there, and he doesn’t. It’s tough to see one of your teammates on the ice like that. Dangerous play.”

The 29-year-old Nurse has two goals and seven assists in 17 games this season.

“Penalty kill, power play, 5-on-5 minutes,” Knoblauch said. “He’s a very important piece of our team, especially how well he had been playing this last week or two.”

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Reaves has been suspended three times in his 15-year NHL career, twice for hits, for a total of six games.

“That’s the side of the game you never want to see,” Maple Leafs winger Bobby McMann said. “Guys are playing hard. I don’t think he was trying to finish high like that - I know he wasn’t. He’s just playing it hard and trying to get through guys, trying to win a hockey game. Sometimes you clip a guy the wrong way.”