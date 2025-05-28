 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ronel Blanco
Astros’ Ronel Blanco is set for season-ending Tommy John surgery
Casper Ruud
Casper Ruud is bothered by a painful knee and loses to Nuno Borges at French Open
Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek beats Emma Raducanu to extend her bid for a 4th straight French Open title

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_pacersandhaliburton_250528.jpg
Haliburton’s triple-double mimics a ‘perfect game’
nbc_csu_devintushpush_250528.jpg
Teams should prepare for tush push with live reps
nbc_dlb_ecfgm4reax_250528.jpg
Brunson has been a ‘liability’ against Pacers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ronel Blanco
Astros’ Ronel Blanco is set for season-ending Tommy John surgery
Casper Ruud
Casper Ruud is bothered by a painful knee and loses to Nuno Borges at French Open
Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek beats Emma Raducanu to extend her bid for a 4th straight French Open title

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_pacersandhaliburton_250528.jpg
Haliburton’s triple-double mimics a ‘perfect game’
nbc_csu_devintushpush_250528.jpg
Teams should prepare for tush push with live reps
nbc_dlb_ecfgm4reax_250528.jpg
Brunson has been a ‘liability’ against Pacers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Oilers’ Zach Hyman likely to miss rest of playoffs after getting hurt in Game 4 against Stars

  
Published May 28, 2025 01:24 PM

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Edmonton Oilers likely will be without hard-hitting forward Zach Hyman for the remainder of the playoffs because of an undisclosed injury to his right arm, coach Kris Knoblauch announced.

Without providing details on the nature of the injury, Knoblauch said Hyman was scheduled to have surgery and was “most likely done” for the remainder of the postseason.

Hyman, who leads the NHL playoffs with 111 hits, was hurt midway through the first period of a 4-1 win over Dallas in Game 4 of the Western Conference final series. The injury occurred at Edmonton’s blue line, when he out-stretched his arms to brace for what appeared to be a glancing hit from Stars forward Mason Marchment.

Hyman immediately dropped his stick, and was favoring his right arm as he left the ice and made his way up the tunnel.

Edmonton leads the series 3-1 with Game 5 at Dallas.

The 32-year-old Hyman is in his fourth season with Edmonton, and ranks sixth on the team with 11 points (five goals, including a game-winner, and six assists) in 15 playoffs games. Two of his goals came in a 6-1 win over Dallas in Game 3.

One replacement option for the Oilers is turning to veteran forward Jeff Skinner, who has been a healthy scratch since the 15-year veteran had an assist in making his NHL playoff debut in a 6-5 loss to Los Angeles in Game 1 of Edmonton’s opening-round series.

“It’s a big loss,” teammate Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said of Hyman following the game. “He’s a big part of our team, on and off the ice, the way he does things. You’ve seen his physicality.”