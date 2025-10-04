 Skip navigation
Nelly Korda, U.S. Women's Open
Nelly Korda two back entering Saturday’s final round of the LPGA’s Lotte Championship
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies selling nine bite-sized hot dogs, nine tiny beers to help fans complete 9-9-9 challenge
MLB: Wildcard-Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw to pitch out of bullpen in NL Division Series against Philadelphia

nbc_pl_totgoal2_251004.jpg
Kudus drills Spurs 2-1 in front of Leeds
nbc_pl_leegoal1_251004.jpg
Okafor slots home Leeds’ equalizer against Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251004.jpg
Tel’s deflected shot gives Spurs lead over Leeds

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Nelly Korda, U.S. Women's Open
Nelly Korda two back entering Saturday’s final round of the LPGA’s Lotte Championship
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies selling nine bite-sized hot dogs, nine tiny beers to help fans complete 9-9-9 challenge
MLB: Wildcard-Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw to pitch out of bullpen in NL Division Series against Philadelphia

nbc_pl_totgoal2_251004.jpg
Kudus drills Spurs 2-1 in front of Leeds
nbc_pl_leegoal1_251004.jpg
Okafor slots home Leeds’ equalizer against Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251004.jpg
Tel’s deflected shot gives Spurs lead over Leeds

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Panthers bring back Cole Schwindt, who was part of trade that landed Matthew Tkachuk

  
Published October 4, 2025 09:07 AM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Cole Schwindt was a player the Florida Panthers reluctantly included in the trade that brought them Matthew Tkachuk from Calgary three years ago.

And now, the Panthers brought Schwindt back.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions claimed Schwindt off waivers Friday — a move that, somewhat ironically, figures to help them get through playing without Tkachuk for the first few weeks of the season.

“We had him before and we know what he can do,” Florida president of hockey operations and general manager Bill Zito said. “There’s a lot of upside. It’s a great opportunity for him.”

Schwindt — who was in the deal that sent Jonathan Huberdeau, Mackenzie Weegar and draft capital to the Flames for Tkachuk in 2022 — spent last season with Vegas, playing in 42 games and finishing with a goal and seven assists. He played in three games with Florida in 2021-22 and four games with Calgary in 2023-24, never registering a point in either of those stops.

But with Tkachuk out until probably December, and with captain Aleksander Barkov expected to miss most if not the entire season with torn knee ligaments, Florida needed to replenish its depth. Schwindt was placed on waivers Thursday by Vegas and the Panthers won the claim.

Schwindt’s brother, Kai Schwindt, is also part of the Panthers organization. Kai Schwindt was in camp with the team this fall and was assigned earlier this week to Florida’s AHL affiliate in Charlotte.