Panthers face daunting task of trying to win another Stanley Cup without captain Aleksander Barkov

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Images of Aleksander Barkov hoisting the Stanley Cup are scattered all over the Florida Panthers’ team facility. It’s the ultimate reminder of the last two championship seasons: the team captain being the first one to lift hockey’s chalice.

Now, the Panthers face perhaps the ultimate challenge: Doing it again — without Barkov.

The Panthers were the consensus favorite to win the Stanley Cup a week ago; their odds are now behind about a half-dozen teams, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, now that Barkov is expected to miss seven to nine months because of tears to the ACL and MCL in his right knee. That timeline basically means the entirety of the regular season and maybe the entirety of the playoffs as well.

And just like that, a back-to-back champion is certain to be doubted. That may be a good thing.

“Look, you can’t replace this guy,” said Bill Zito, the president of hockey operations and general manager. “So, we have to do things differently. It’s just going to be different. And we’re going to have to figure out ways for all of us to be better, myself included. And it’s going to be a fight. It’s going to be a battle. We’re going to have to scratch and claw.”

Simple stats don’t come close to explaining Barkov’s value to the Panthers.

The Finnish star hasn’t even led his own team in scoring since the 2018-19 season. He was tied for 41st on the NHL scoring list last season, tied for 27th the season before that, tied for 35th the season before that and has never finished any season better than 10th. Since Barkov entered the league 12 years ago, he’s 17th in points, 31st in goals and 16th in assists.

Look deeper, the Panthers say. Barkov sets the pace on the ice. He sets the tone in the locker room, as proven by his wearing of the “C” — the biggest indicator of hockey leadership — on the left shoulder of his sweater. If there’s a spectacular play to be made with a game on the line, the Panthers know the guy wearing No. 16 will likely deliver. And if there’s a player who is more effective on both ends of the ice, Florida can’t think of one.

Last season, Barkov won the King Clancy Trophy in recognition of leadership on and off the ice combined with humanitarian work, as well as the Selke Trophy that gets presented to the NHL’s best defensive forward.

“He’s the best two-way player in the game,” Panthers forward Brad Marchand said. “You’re not going to replace that guy.”

And yet, the Panthers still believe.

Zito has built a team with depth; Florida had 11 players with at least one game-winning goal in last season’s playoffs alone, tying for the second-most by any team in any postseason run in NHL history. That depth is going to be seriously tested; besides Barkov, forward Matthew Tkachuk is likely out until at least December and Tomas Nosek — a fourth-line center who had a big role in the playoffs a year ago — is out indefinitely with a knee injury.

“There’s no easy games in this league and then losing Barkov makes it that much harder,” defenseman Aaron Ekblad said. “That’s something we’re going to have to embody, a day-by-day mindset — almost like the playoffs. Come in every day, do a job and do it together.”

There will be more opportunities for certain players now.

Anton Lundell — who some on the Panthers have openly compared to a young Barkov anyway — likely takes Barkov’s spot on the top line. Mackie Samoskevich, someone who the Panthers say is much better than he was as a rookie a year ago, will be asked to do more. Evan Rodrigues has been on all four lines at various times over the last two seasons, and he’ll likely be asked to bounce around as needed again. Even players like Sam Reinhart (who had four goals in the Stanley Cup-winning Game 6 victory over Edmonton last season) and Conn Smythe Trophy winner Sam Bennett are capable of more, the Panthers insist.

“This is true in a number of players: they’re not 22 anymore, but they’re still trying to get better,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “They’re still trying to add things to their game. They’re coming to the rink to get better.”

Barkov will be around the team. His voice will still be heard in the locker room. The only difference is he won’t be on the ice.

And if that leads some to doubt the Panthers, Marchand said that’s fine with them.

“I don’t think this group needs fuel,” Marchand said. “We know who we are. We know what our goals are and what we’re looking at doing this year. Looking down the road at winning the Stanley Cup is the last thing you want to do right now. There’s such a long road before that and there’s so many different things you need to overcome.”