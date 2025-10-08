Panthers fans cheer for former goalie Spencer Knight in season opener

SUNRISE, Fla. — Fans of the Florida Panthers cheered the Stanley Cup. Cheered the banner going to the rafters. Cheered the return of the back-to-back NHL champions.

And cheered the opposing goaltender.

Yes, some Panthers fans still shout “Knight” during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before each game, even though Spencer Knight — the former Florida goalie whose name is on the Stanley Cup as part of the 2023-24 championship squad — no longer plays for the team. Knight was traded to Chicago last season and started against the Panthers in the season opener for both teams.

Knight made 34 saves, but Florida won 3-2.

“Honestly, I didn’t know if they still did or not, but that’s cool,” Knight said in advance of the game. “And again, I think that goes through, top to bottom, the whole community around here, the people. Everyone was just very nice, kind and very appreciative. So, I’m really thankful that I was able to start here. And I hope that I gave some people good memories.”

The Panthers gave Knight a video tribute at the first TV timeout of the first period. Many of the Blackhawks looked up to watch, and when it was over Knight gave the fans a wave as many in the crowd rose for a standing ovation.

“I was playing the game,” Knight said. “I saluted the crowd, but I was there to play hockey.”

The Panthers took Knight, the onetime Boston College star, with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 draft. He went 44-25-7 in parts of four seasons with Florida, plus 1-1 in a pair of playoff starts he got in 2021.

He was the primary piece that the Panthers gave up in a trade last season that brought defenseman Seth Jones from Chicago to Florida. Knight went 5-8-2 in 15 games with the Blackhawks after the trade last season.

“It’s a special little connection there,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said of seeing Knight again. “For me, as a player, it was always his explosiveness. He’s just an incredible athlete. And his ability to get from one side of the net to the other under control with strength ... I think he’s going to be a great goaltender for the Chicago Blackhawks for a lot of years.”