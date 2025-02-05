 Skip navigation
Patrick Kane scores NHL-record 53rd career shootout goal, Red Wings beat Kraken 5-4

  
Published February 5, 2025 12:03 PM
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Seattle Kraken

Feb 4, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane (88) plays the puck during the third period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Steven Bisig/Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

SEATTLE — Patrick Kane scored his NHL-record 53rd career shootout goal and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Tuesday night for their seventh straight win.

Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider, Jonatan Berggren and Elmer Soderblom scored in regulation for Detroit, and Cam Talbot had 23 saves.

Shane Wright had two goals, and Chandler Stephenson and Matty Beniers also scored for Seattle, which has lost four of five. Joey Daccord finished with 36 saves.

After Soderblom pushed Detroit’s lead to 4-2 at 3:21 of the third period, the Kraken scored twice to tie the score.

Wright got his second of the night just past the midpoint of the period, and Stephenson tied it with just under 3 minutes remaining in regulation.

Raymond gave Detroit a 1-0 lead 3:35 into the game, and Beniers tied it at 9:28.

Seider, playing in his 300th NHL game, then put Detroit back ahead with a power-play goal with 30 seconds remaining in the opening period.

Wright tied it 2-2 at 6:29 of the second, and Berggren’s power-play goal put the Red Wings back ahead with 7:53 remaining in the period.

Takeaways

Red Wings: Three of Detroit victories on its current win streak have come beyond regulation, as the Red Wings also beat Edmonton 3-2 in a shootout on Jan. 30 and earned a 3-2 overtime win against Vancouver on Sunday.

Kraken: Seattle is 1-3 in shootouts this season. The Kraken’s most recent win via shootout was on Oct. 12 against Minnesota.

Key moment

Kane’s shootout goal sealed the win for Detroit and ended Seattle’s hopes for an epic comeback victory.

Key stat

The Red Wings outshot the Kraken 40-27.

Up Next

Red Wings host Tampa Bay on Saturday, while Kraken host Toronto on Thursday.